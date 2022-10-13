The gym brand Absolute Body Solutions (ABS) has announced that it is adding to its portfolio of personal training facilities with a new location at 6 East Parade, Leeds. The gym is set for a launch event in January 2023.

Connor O’Brien, owner and founder of ABS, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of our new gym in Leeds city centre. We pride ourselves on operating gyms that are welcoming and supportive, and our new East Parade venue will be no different.”

The company also has two gyms in Liverpool and one in Manchester city centre.

