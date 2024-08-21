Absolute Commercial Interiors expands management team

Leading commercial interior designer and fitter Absolute Commercial Interiors has expanded its team with Tom Keysell joining the business as client account manager.

The Harrogate-based company has recently undergone an exciting period following an acquisition by fire solutions contractor, TECL.

Tom has more than 10 years’ experience working in the commercial interiors industry predominantly in business development roles across the UK. His decade in the industry has fostered a thorough understanding of the design and build, detail and build, and traditional procurement routes across several sectors including commercial, retail, leisure and education.

Commenting on his new position, Tom said: "It’s fantastic to have joined the team at Absolute at such an exciting time for the business.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the role and to working with an already extensive portfolio of clients. Absolute has a host of really interesting, creative projects in the pipeline so I’m excited to help bring these to life.

Director at Absolute, Thomas Hare said: “We’re thrilled to have Tom on board to strengthen our 8-strong team of experts. His experience in the commercial interior world and track record in customer relations is unparalleled.

“Everyone in the business is excited to work with Tom as we continue to go from strength to strength.”