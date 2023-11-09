Absolutely Fabulous! Dame Joanna Lumley voices the Trinity Leeds Christmas ad campaign
A spokesman said the campaign will showcase the wide range of gifts and leisure activities available at Trinity Leeds this Christmas using the straplines “Fabulous Gifts Every Time” and “Fabulous Moments Every Time”.
Dame Joanna, who starred in the hit BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous will voice the audio for the shopping centre’s radio, Spotify, social and YouTube ads. The design for the campaign features a Christmas Turkey which will be seen on posters, billboards and buses in the region.
Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds said: “We’re thrilled to have Dame Joanna Lumley involved in our ‘fabulous’ Christmas campaign this year. Her instantly-recognisable voice brings effortless, sophisticated style with a dash of humour, so it absolutely had to be her for the voiceover this year.
“What Trinity Leeds has over online shopping is that ability to connect with people. We’re offering gifts that can be seen and touched, assistants you can chat to in person, our places are real, memories can be made and the experience will be fun and fabulous.”
The Trinity Leeds Christmas ad campaign will run until December 23. Trinity Leeds is owned and managed by Landsec Group, which is one of the largest real estate companies in Europe.
Its portfolio includes Piccadilly Lights in the West End. Landsec has also been involved in the regeneration of London’s Victoria and the creation of retail destinations such as Westgate Oxford.