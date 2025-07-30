Acclaimed potter brings heritage craft to Helmsley with new studio opening

A new ceramic studio, shop and teaching space will open its doors in the heart of Helmsley this September.

Studio 573 is a new venture led by professional potter Iona Crawford-Topp, who has been producing handcrafted ceramics under the name Iona Ceramics for the past five years, from her late father’s former blacksmith workshop in Carlton Husthwaite.

Her signature work is already used by celebrated venues, including Michelin-starred restaurants and award-winning bakeries across the UK and Ireland, including Legacy at The Grand, York, the luxury Cliff House Hotel, and York’s artisan Heppni Bakeri.

Now, Iona is bringing the joy of wheel throwing to Helmsley with her new studio, which opens on September 1.

It will offer pottery classes, a shop selling her contemporary, designer tableware and serve as her working studio for commissions and one-off pieces.

“The new space finally lets me share what I love with others. From the calm of the wheel to the alchemy of glaze-making, I want people to experience the joy and history of working with clay,” said Iona, who is opening Studio 573 with her partner and business partner, Aaron Hedgecock.

Iona, who completed a two-year intensive ceramic skills course - specialising in wheel thrown tableware – with the prestigious Design Crafts Council of Ireland, says she’s extremely looking forward to running her own classes.

“I've always had a big respect for historical techniques, the way things have been done for hundreds of years, such as making a bowl. Very little in the world remains unchanged in that sense anymore.

“To have studied at such a prestigious place and now be able to pass on my knowledge and skills is a dream come true.”

Classes will specialise in the art of wheel throwing, and Iona will teach trimming, pulled handles, surface techniques and glazing.

All skill levels will be welcomed – from 2.5-hour taster sessions, for those who want to try a new experience, are just starting out or need a refresher, to 'Introduction to the Wheel' - perfect for anyone who wants a comprehensive overview of the wheel-throwing process.

“Guests will learn everything they need to create a finished mug, bowl or any small vessel.

Whether they’re just catching the clay bug or ready to develop their own style and tackle more advanced techniques, the course will give people the solid foundation they need to grow their pottery skills,” said Iona.

ClaySocial Memberships will be available to those who know how to handle the clay without guidance and want to meet other like-minded creatives. Iona and Aaron will also launch

Weekend Masterclass Workshops, covering glaze development, large-form throwing, teapot making and more, once they have settled into the new studio.

“There’s something incredibly grounding about working with clay,” says Iona. “It’s physical, tactile and rooted in centuries of tradition – and in a world that’s more digital by the day, it’s a beautiful way to reconnect,” added Iona.

Studio 573 will be situated at 12 Bridge Street, the former home of Pignut restaurant, which Iona has previously supplied tableware to.

Iona, who originally studied Marine Biology at Newcastle University, before relocating to Ireland to follow her dream of becoming a professional potter, takes her inspiration for her collections from the North East and Yorkshire coastlines.

The shop will sell her Coastal Classics range, with plates, bowls, jugs, vases and teapots, as well as Iona’s porcelain range of bowls and teacups.

“I love geological textures and the coastal range is made up of four different colours which can be mixed and matched yet still work beautifully together,” said the 30-year-old.

Studio 573 will open officially on 1st September 2025, with classes starting the same week. The showroom is expected to soft-launch in August, offering passersby a chance to explore the full range.