“Accomplished” Public Sector surveyor joins Doncaster-based property consultancy

Barnsdales, a leading property consultancy, has appointed Patrick Walton as its new Commercial Management Surveyor.

Based at the growing firm’s Doncaster headquarters, Patrick will manage a broad property portfolio that includes major office and retail developments, high-street retail units and substantial industrial units across Doncaster, Sheffield and the Midlands.

Having previously worked as a surveyor for Barnsley Council, he brings significant relevant experience to the role that will enable him to oversee property management and lettings across various sectors for Barnsdales.

His responsibilities include providing an all-encompassing service to landlords and tenants, ensuring compliance, overseeing repairs, managing rent reviews and handling lease transactions and service charge management.

Commenting on his appointment, Commercial Management Surveyor, Patrick Walton, said:

"I am thrilled to be joining Barnsdales and excited to be part of such a dedicated, client-focused team. After meeting the team, I instantly knew it would be a great fit for me, as we share the same values and ambitions to uplift our communities.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of Barnsdales and continuing my career development, particularly as I’m actively working towards becoming a fully qualified RICS chartered surveyor in the near future.”

Managing Director of Barnsdales, Jason Barnsdale, added:

“Patrick brings relevant experience and enthusiasm to our team and we are excited to have him on board. Boasting a Distinction in his Master’s degree in Real Estate from the University of Sheffield, he’s an able and accomplished surveyor.

“I’m confident that his breadth of knowledge in commercial property management will be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide exceptional service to our clients across the region.”

Patrick has worked across office, retail, industrial and agricultural properties, as well as in commercial and residential valuations. His diverse experience makes him a valuable addition to Barnsdales.

Patrick joins Barnsdales at a time of sustained growth, with the firm having recently won a series of notable deals, including taking on the management of the 770,000 sq ft Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster and the 200,000 sq ft shopping outlet consisting of 64 retail units in County Durham, Aycliffe Town Centre.

