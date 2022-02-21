The merger, which took effect on February 1, sees seven Grants staff join the firm’s Leeds city centre office.

Jonathan Grant has also joined Armstrong Watson as a consultant and will continue to provide tax and accounting services to existing clients, whilst at the same time allowing him to reduce his working hours and transition towards retirement.

He said: “The decision to join forces with another long-established firm of independent business advisers has been carefully considered and brings positive benefits to our two most important cohorts – clients and staff.

Armstrong Watson has acquired Grants.

“I believe clients will continue to receive quality, personal service and for some it will give them the benefit of being able to pull in the skills of a larger firm. The opportunities that exist at Armstrong Watson will benefit those clients significantly.”

Paul Dickson, managing partner and CEO at Armstrong Watson, said: “We are delighted to welcome the clients and colleagues of Grants to our Leeds practice. We are very much looking forward to working with Jonathan and his colleagues at Grants.

“This merger combines two firms of similar culture, with complementary practice strengths and sector expertise.

“We hope that by offering an increasing range of specialists and advisers, we will ensure that we continue to provide Grants’ clients with tailored, proactive support and advice essential for profit and growth.”

The deal follows three acquisitions for Armstrong Watson in the last 12 months with the firm expanding in Leeds, Hexham and Carlisle - areas where it is already well-established.

Mr Dickson said: “This culmination of continued growth has strengthened Armstrong Watson’s position as a leading adviser in line with our aim to become the go to firm for family and owner-managed businesses in the North of England and Scotland.”

