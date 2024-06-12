Accountancy firm BDO appoints new Yorkshire boss to replace retiring executive

Gareth Singleton will take over the job from Terry Jones from next month.

He will oversee the 180-strong audit, tax and advisory teams across the region including 14 other partners.

Mr Singleton has been an audit partner with the firm for 16 years, providing audit and assurance services to large private and public companies specialising in the manufacturing, construction and energy generation sectors.

Gareth Singleton (right) and Terry Jones. Picture: Darren Robinson Photography

In his new role, he will be responsible for spearheading the future strategy and vision for BDO in the region.

Mr Singleton said he was honoured to be taking over the post.

“I’m delighted to be taking on the role of regional managing partner in the region.

"I’m really looking forward to working alongside the hugely talented team that Terry Jones has developed and led for many years, as we look to capitalise on the significant market opportunity that exists in the region.

“Our focus will be on supporting the team to grow and build on the strong foundations we have put in place, while remaining focused on our people proposition to ensure that our team has the confidence and skills to continue to deliver high quality services to the ambitious businesses we work with in the region.”

Gareth succeeds Mr Jones ahead of the latter man’s planned retirement in early 2025, after nearly 40 years in the profession.

Mr Jones has been BDO’s regional managing partner in Yorkshire and the North East for more than a decade, leading the region through the significant expansion of the team, as well as guiding the team through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jones said he would look back on his time at the firm with great fondness and praised Mr Singleton.:

“It’s been my absolute pleasure to have been part of the office’s growth and development since joining in 2005,” he said.

"In over 10 years as regional managing partner, there have been many successes as well as some challenges, including a global pandemic, growing geo-political tensions and economic uncertainty.

“During that time, we have expanded into new offices, developed the strong team of today, including the appointment of 11 of our current partner group, welcomed and developed our annual trainee cohort into the advisers of today and the future, all while building a strong and sustainable practice.

“Our achievements are testament to the hard work of everyone in the region, and I’m grateful to them all.

"I know Gareth will do a fantastic job of leading this brilliant team.”

Mr Jones will also hand over the role of local Head of Tax to Steve Talbot, who is currently global employer services partner for the North region.

BDO LLP operates in 17 offices across the UK including Leeds, employing 7,500 people offering tax, audit and assurance, and a range of advisory services.