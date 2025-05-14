Accountancy firm BHP brings 190-strong Sheffield team together with 'exciting' office move

Independent accountancy firm BHP has officially moved into its new Sheffield office at the award-winning Albert Works.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 14th May 2025, 08:43 BST

The firm’s growth in recent years has seen it spread across three buildings on Clarkehouse Road and now the move to Albert Works has enabled BHP to bring its 190-strong Sheffield team into once location.

Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO at BHP, said: “Our move to Albert Works marks an exciting new milestone for BHP in Sheffield and we are thrilled with our new address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investment we have made in the new state of the art facility is the next important step in our growth story, allowing us to attract the best talent across the region to enable us to continue to deliver an outstanding service to our clients.

BHP has moved into a new office in Sheffieldplaceholder image
BHP has moved into a new office in Sheffield

“Having all our service lines together in a fantastic open office space will enhance our already strong collaborative approach to supporting our clients through improved and integrated ways of working. We look forward to welcoming our clients into our new home.”

BHP has more than 450 staff, including 35 partners at offices in Sheffield, Cleckheaton, Leeds, Chesterfield, and York.

Related topics:BHPSheffieldCleckheatonLeedsChesterfieldYork
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice