Accountancy firm BHP brings 190-strong Sheffield team together with 'exciting' office move

The firm’s growth in recent years has seen it spread across three buildings on Clarkehouse Road and now the move to Albert Works has enabled BHP to bring its 190-strong Sheffield team into once location.

Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO at BHP, said: “Our move to Albert Works marks an exciting new milestone for BHP in Sheffield and we are thrilled with our new address.

“The investment we have made in the new state of the art facility is the next important step in our growth story, allowing us to attract the best talent across the region to enable us to continue to deliver an outstanding service to our clients.

BHP has moved into a new office in Sheffield

“Having all our service lines together in a fantastic open office space will enhance our already strong collaborative approach to supporting our clients through improved and integrated ways of working. We look forward to welcoming our clients into our new home.”