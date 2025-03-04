Accountancy firm Clive Owen appoints joint managing partners

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hook and Kevin Shotton will take on the role of Joint Managing Partners as Gary Ellis, steps down as Managing Partner after four years in the role.

A spokesman said: “Gary will remain with Clive Owen LLP and continue to contribute as an integral member of its Management Committee.”

"During his tenure as Managing Partner, the firm’s headcount has grown from 100 colleagues to almost 150, during which time it launched two new offices, in Middlesbrough and Newcastle, significantly expanding the practice’s geographical reach.”

(From left) Simon Hook, Gary Ellis and Kevin Shotton of Clive Owen LLP. Mr Hook and Mr Shotton will take on the role of joint managing partners as Gary Ellis steps down as managing partner. (Photo supplied on behalf of Clive Owen LLP/Chris Booth photos)

Clive Owen, which has 13 partners and offices in Darlington, Durham, York, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, provides services to corporate, commercial, public sector and private clients.

It was founded 42 years ago and is a member of Kreston Global, a worldwide network of independent accountancy and advisory firms.

Mr Ellis said: “Being part of this firm and its evolution over the last 29 years has been a massive honour, and it has been a privilege to lead our team these past four years.”

"We have built a robust growth strategy that has enabled us to increase our market presence, expand geographically and invest in our people and services, paving the way for continued success, and I look forward to continuing supporting the ambitions of the firm as a member of our Management Committee.”

“The firm is in excellent hands with such a vibrant Partner group, who I am confident will continue to thrive under the stewardship of Simon and Kevin.

"It has been a pleasure to have witnessed first-hand Simon and Kevin’s progression from trainees to leaders of the firm.”

In a statement, Simon Hook and Kevin Shotton said: “It is a great privilege and honour to have been appointed as Joint Managing Partners of the firm, and we will strive to build on Gary’s legacy, who has led the firm through a hugely successful period.

"Joint managing partners are becoming increasingly common in professional services, reflecting a shift toward collaborative leadership in the modern workplace.