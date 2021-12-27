Accountancy firm promoted 114 employees throughout the year

BHP managing partners Lisa Leighton and Hamish Morrison.

The promotions range across all levels of the business and include one partner, one director, four senior managers and nine managers.

The new positions will boost BHP’s teams across all departments, including tax, corporate finance, audit, digital finance, financial planning and support services.

The firm has increased its headcount by 60 in the last 12 months and took on 34 new trainees in September.

Lisa Leighton, joint managing partner at BHP, said: “We are so proud of all our people this year and these promotions reflect the brilliant work and quality of talent within our teams.”

“Investment in the growth and development of all our people is crucial – not just for each individual but for us all as a business.”

Louise Allen, head of HR at BHP, added: “BHP is all about people and we’re delighted to see so many employees flourishing in their roles.”

The independent accountancy firm is made up of over 400 professionals working across a wide range of specialities including audit and assurance, consulting, corporate finance and taxation.

