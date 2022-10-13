Accounting and finance network joins Forces with recruiter to launch 'groundbreaking' finance community

GENCFO North is a joint venture between professional network GENCFO and ethical finance recruiter Fide, which will deliver three events each year to senior accounting and finance individuals, which will also act as a professional network for leaders and aspiring trailblazers in the industry.

Chris Argent, managing director of GENCFO, said: “We’re thrilled to be cementing our relationship with Javed and FIDE to fill this gap for senior finance leaders in the North.

"We share a common goal to create a third space where the finance community can come together to discuss ideas and establish connections old and new.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the impact these events will have on senior finance leaders in the North and helping the community to blossom.”

GENCFO North’s headquarters will be in Leeds.

Following a soft launch in the summer, the first GENCFO North event following the partnership announcement will take place in the city on Thursday, October 20.

Javed Bobat, managing director of Fide, said: “Working with GENCFO and Chris on this new partnership has been a brilliant experience.

"We hit it off right away and found we had a lot of shared values around digital transformation in finance and mental wellbeing in the industry.

“Some of the topics we want GENCFO North to focus on are the importance of embracing technology, automation, data analytics and analysis, and leading a finance function with an agile, human-centric approach, with mental fitness and wellbeing at the core.

“We're on the same page about the vision and values for GENCFO North and can't wait tocontribute to growing the community.

"In working together, we are determined to build an active, in-person and online engaged finance community focused on adding true value through content-driven, experience-rich content.”

Fide is the first recruitment company in the UK that integrates recruitment with mental health and wellbeing.