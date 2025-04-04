Accu aims to inspire next generation of engineers at Makers Central

Kids Invent Stuff stand.

Accu, the Huddersfield-based engineering business that supplies 50% of the world’s top manufacturers with precision engineering components, will be inspiring the next generation of engineers at the Makers Central event at the NEC in Birmingham on May 17th and 18th.

At the event, visitors can experience live demonstrations of Accu’s cutting-edge anti-weight combat robots called AccuBots, made possible with Accu components and 3D printing technology.

Their stand will also offer visitors the chance to build their own modular combat robot as well as learn from engineers about how precision engineering is shaping manufacturing innovations.

Accu is collaborating with Kids Invent Stuff, whose channel is dedicated to crazy inventions and bringing design concept ideas from 4 to 11 year olds to life.

Kids Invent Stuff are visiting schools ahead of the event to invite pupils to take part in a competition to design their own robots, some of which will be built by the engineers at Accu in collaboration with Ruth Amos and her team to showcase and battle at Makers Central.

Last year Kids Invent Stuff welcomed over 1,000 families to its stand, where it showcased previous inventions and collected fresh invention ideas.

Makers Central is a family-friendly event celebrating creativity, engineering and innovation. The event attracts a global audience of makers, inventors and hobbyists and features epic builds, robotics and interactive workshops.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet internet sensations such as Colin Furze, Jimmy Diresta, Nick Zammeti, Brothers Make and many more.

Alastair Morris, Managing Director of Accu, said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of Makers Central this year. It is a fantastic opportunity to connect with makers of all backgrounds, to showcase our latest innovations and inspire young minds to explore the endless possibilities in manufacturing and engineering.

"We're particularly excited to give visitors the opportunity to try their hand at our robot fighting experience, whilst inspiring the next generation about how precision engineering can answer some of industry’s greatest challenges.”

Ruth Amos, Inventor & Director at Kids Invent Stuff, said: “Our team is having lots of fun collecting invention ideas for this challenge, it is great to see how engaged they have been and how excited the grown-ups are with the robot wars nostalgia. We’re really excited to be partnering with Accu on this project and looking forward to showcasing the partnership at Makers Central.”

To find out more about Makers Central, visit: www.makerscentral.co.uk

For more information about Accu, visit: www.accu.co.uk