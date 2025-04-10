Accu components play a key role in innovative van conversion kits

Huddersfield-based precision engineering component distributor Accu, has collaborated with modular van conversion kit manufacturer Outback Conversions to help develop a high-end camper van conversion kit designed to withstand the demands of life on the road.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2023 by design engineers Will and Jack, Outback Conversions, was co-founded from a passion for van life, industrial design and the great outdoors. From the outset, they set out to create functional, accessible and adaptable van conversion solutions that make life on the road more efficient and enjoyable.

This led to the development of the Outback Explorer, a modular camper van conversion kit for Volkswagen Transporter T5 and T6 models. This innovative kit allows travellers and enthusiasts to transform their van from a workspace to a bedroom or storage area, with the use of its two heavy-duty drawers and recycled memory foam mattresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accu played a crucial role in refining the Outback Explorer by recommending premium fixings and fasteners, including carriage bolts, hexagon bolts, nylon locking nuts and M10 penny washers, ensuring durability and structural integrity.

Showcasing Accu fasteners in the Outback Explorer.

Patrick Faulkner, Lead Engineer at Accu, said: “We’re proud to support Outback Conversions with precision components that provide much-needed functionality and space in van conversions. The use of lightweight yet robust specialised fasteners ensure longevity while living life on the road, setting the benchmark for future van conversion kits.”

One of the key challenges Outback Conversions faced was sourcing precision fixings that were both strong and visually cohesive with its brand, within a short timeframe. Standard fasteners often fell short in strength, robustness and refined appearance.

Accu’s high-quality precision components provided the ideal solution, offering black-finished stainless steel fixings that not only met structural demands but also complemented Outback’s fine-textured powder-coated frames, ensuring a seamless and premium finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support rapid prototyping and ensure seamless integration, Accu provided detailed CAD models and 3D spin features enabling Outback’s engineers to select and incorporate the correct fixings with confidence.

The Outback Explorer drawers.

Outback Conversions sees Accu as more than just a supplier, they’re a strategic partner in their innovation journey. With precision fixings that meet the highest standards, rapid delivery times and a range that balances strength, reliability and aesthetics.

In addition, Accu’s next-day delivery service also helped prevent supply chain delays, maximising the efficiency of the manufacturing process.

Will Collier, Managing Director of Outback Conversions, said: “Accu has become a key supplier for us, providing high-quality precision fixings that we can rely on. Their detailed technical resources and fast delivery have streamlined our manufacturing process, helping us maintain efficiency and product quality. We’re proud to say Accu has played a role in helping us to turn ambitious ideas into reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: “Accu’s black fixings align perfectly with our brand’s clean and considered design. Small details like these make all the difference in creating a premium product that looks as good as it performs. We chose M10 penny washers as they are thicker and more robust, ensuring they don’t bend under load, which is essential.”

Featuring the Outback Explorer conversion kit.

In recent years, the van life movement has surged in popularity, driven by the rise of remote working and a growing desire for freedom and adventure. This shift has fuelled demand for high-quality, adaptable conversion kits, making it easier to transform vans into mobile homes.

Outback Conversions plans to expand its product range to support more van models. Future products like the swing-out side table will utilise Accu's black component range once again to maintain its signature aesthetic.

Accu supports the innovations of over 50% of the world’s leading manufacturers through its wide range of precision engineering components.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having sold more than 750 million components, Accu has become the trusted supplier for high-quality engineering parts, such as precision screws and drilling fasteners, which are used globally across various industries including electrical engineering, manufacturing, energy, marine, 3D printing, prosthetics and robotics, medical, aerospace, motorsport and automotive applications.