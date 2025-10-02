Achieving net zero for Yorkshire requires collective action: Mark Wilson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisations across the country are on a decarbonisation journey to help achieve the UK’s target of reaching net zero by 2050. This complex goal requires decisive, long-term action from all sectors of society – legislators and regulators, corporates, and individuals.

Events such as the Climate Change Summit – which Zenith is proud to sponsor for the third consecutive year – bring all these groups together to discuss successes and challenges on this shared journey.

As the UK’s leading independent vehicle leasing and fleet management provider, we’re familiar with the complexities around reaching net zero, as our industry continues to oversee a once-in-a-lifetime transition away from new petrol and diesel vehicles, and towards alternative fuels, such as electric.

Zenith is encouraging the take-up of environmentally-friendly vehicles

This transition is vital when considering that the transport industry remained the UK’s highest emitting sector in 2024, accounting for 30 per cent of total national emissions.

Zenith is facing this challenge head-on, and we’re making strides in our own net zero journey. At the end of our last financial year (ending 31st March 2025), 47.5 per cent (28,631 vehicles) of our Corporate and Consumer funded fleet, and 100 per cent of our own colleague car fleet, was a battery electric vehicle (BEV).

These vehicles saved 91,936tCO2e in the last 12 months by over 350 million miles being driven in an EV rather than a petrol or diesel equivalent.

The Government is continuing to incentivise drivers to transition to new electric vehicles, with the favourable benefit-in-kind rates and the recent electric vehicle grant implemented to encourage take up.

Mark Wilson is sustainability manager for Zenith

However, mass adoption is being challenged by a lack of support for the used BEV market. Unsurprisingly, used car sales significantly outnumber new car sales,

with more than four million used vehicles being bought in the first half of 2025 alone.

Despite year-on-year growth, used BEVs represented just 3.4 per cent of this total.

To help make driving an EV more accessible and affordable, we’ve recently launched a used salary sacrifice scheme at Zenith.

By offering shorter lease terms and including service and maintenance within a monthly fee, it’s a great way for drivers to try electric, but the industry requires wider government support to establish a healthy used market, change consumer behaviour, and ensure an equitable transition to electric vehicles.

In addition to the work we’re doing at Zenith, businesses and industries across Yorkshire are successfully decarbonising, with the region seeing a 44 per cent decrease in carbon emissions from 2000 to 2024.

However, without additional activity and investment, current trends indicate that Yorkshire will not meet the national 2050 target. This highlights the growing importance for cross collaboration that can occur following events such as the Climate Change Summit as work towards ensuring that we, as a region, successfully reach net zero by 2050.

Collaboration is of particular importance for a company like Zenith, as we’re reliant on other businesses to decarbonise their own goods and services which in turn reduces our own carbon footprint. We’re addressing this by working with both customers and suppliers on key environmental issues.

This includes a recently announced partnership with recell.store – the UK’s first online marketplace for BEV batteries.

The company safely and sustainably disposes of damaged and end-of-life BEV batteries, and we’re working with like-minded automotive and vehicle recovery companies to help each other build beneficial partnerships.

We’re also helping our own colleagues and suppliers to understand their climate impact through our work with the Carbon Literacy Project.

More than 350 Zenith colleagues, and 20 key suppliers have now completed Carbon Literacy training through us, helping Zenith become a bronze certified carbon literate organisation.

We are further supporting the project by sponsoring their upcoming Action Day to coincide with COP30.

As part of our sponsorship, Zenith is offering the training to businesses across the region, giving them a safe space to learn about climate change and take the learnings to drive meaningful change in their own workplaces, communities, and personal lives.

The reality is that no one person, corporate, or government can solve the climate crisis. The road to net zero is a collective effort that requires collaboration and action from all sectors of society.

That is why events like the Climate Change Summit provide the perfect platform for us to learn from one another and create solutions that address the challenges we encounter on our decarbonisation journeys.

Ultimately, we are all working towards a net zero goal that helps to ensure that the region remains one of the most attractive in the UK for investment.