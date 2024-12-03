Acorn founder Dave Hughes returns to 'reboot' the Barnsley brewery

A YORKSHIRE businessman has taken back control of the brewery he founded more than 20 years ago.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:56 BST

Acorn Brewery of Barnsley is marking the return of its founder Dave Hughes with the production of a ‘Reboot Series’ of ales.

A spokesman said: “The series launches as Dave Hughes again takes the helm at the Barnsley brewery.

"Last year a phased sale was agreed with Manchester-based Sonas Capital, allowing co-owner Christy Hughes (who is Dave's wife) to step down immediately, as he continued in a consultancy role for a short transition period.

Dave and Christy Hughes back at the Acorn Brewery. (Photo supplied by the Acorn Brewery)placeholder image
Dave and Christy Hughes back at the Acorn Brewery. (Photo supplied by the Acorn Brewery)

"Now Sonas – a business development company – has relinquished all interest, handing back control of the 25-barrel cask ale plant to the couple as sole directors and opening a fresh chapter in its multi-award-winning story.”

Mr Hughes said Acorn had become successful in a challenging business environment. He added: “Now, we are set to steer the brewery once again with pride, determination, and innovation.”

