Acorn founder Dave Hughes returns to 'reboot' the Barnsley brewery
Acorn Brewery of Barnsley is marking the return of its founder Dave Hughes with the production of a ‘Reboot Series’ of ales.
A spokesman said: “The series launches as Dave Hughes again takes the helm at the Barnsley brewery.
"Last year a phased sale was agreed with Manchester-based Sonas Capital, allowing co-owner Christy Hughes (who is Dave's wife) to step down immediately, as he continued in a consultancy role for a short transition period.
"Now Sonas – a business development company – has relinquished all interest, handing back control of the 25-barrel cask ale plant to the couple as sole directors and opening a fresh chapter in its multi-award-winning story.”
Mr Hughes said Acorn had become successful in a challenging business environment. He added: “Now, we are set to steer the brewery once again with pride, determination, and innovation.”