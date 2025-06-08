Acorn & Pip: Husband and wife launch £50,000 crowdfunding campaign to make Slaithwaite children's shop 'best in the North'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim James and his wife Lucy have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to support their plans for Acorn & Pip, which has been open in its current location for almost seven years.

The six-week campaign aims to raise £50,000 to completely overhaul the space, creating something truly special for the future.

Plans include installing a proper kitchen - something the team has never had - to serve fresh, vibrant, nutritious food all day. They also want to improve the café’s layout, accessibility, and flow to allow more guests to enjoy the space comfortably and help make the business sustainable long-term.

The couple hope to develop their business with the help of a crowdfunding campaign

Tim said: “This isn’t just about parents with babies – we want to build a destination that’s truly loved by everyone.

"We want Acorn & Pip to become people’s favourite place to be, not just in West Yorkshire but in the North.”