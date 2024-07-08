Acorn Stairlifts on the up as Yorkshire firm sees revenues rise by over £10m

The company, which is headquartered in Steeton and produces around 70,000 stairlifts per year at its factories in Yorkshire and Scotland, recorded annual turnover of of £255.8 million in the year ending September 30, up by £10.4 million on the previous year’s trading. However, profit after tax was slightly down at just over £48 million, compared to £50.1 million the previous year.

The company said the figures reflected it absorbing increased operating costs such as energy to run its UK factories and raw materials to build its stairlifts.

More than two-thirds of Acorn’s total revenue is generated by overseas markets and it has recently opened a Singapore office. The company is targeting ambitious sales growth in North America, where it is already a market leader.

Acorn’s Group Finance Director Joanne Richardson said: “Like everyone else, we’ve seen our costs rise significantly in recent years. But because we’re a financially strong business, with no debt, we’ve been able to absorb a large part of that cost without passing it on to our customers.

“We’ve also made improvements to our global distribution networks, which mean we can better control the cost of shipping our UK-made stairlifts to Acorn customers around the world.”