Action is needed over scourge of empty buildings in Leeds city centre: Jonathan Morgan

These span from the heart of Holbeck Urban Village to Kirkgate and The Calls Riverside, and it’s difficult to understand what’s behind the problem.

Examples include the former corn mill and hotel building known as 42 The Calls and buildings at Bridge End and on Lower Kirkgate, one of the oldest streets in Leeds, which has been closed since April last year following the partial collapse of a building.

In December, Leeds City Council stepped in and served the owner with an urgent works notice effectively forcing them to carry out the works.

Jonathan Morgan shares his views

Last month, the council said it had been given the legal authority to carry out the work itself as the owner was not going to.

The cost of repairing six unsafe buildings has been estimated at £700,000, money which the local authority hopes to recover from the building owners.

Similar examples of decaying properties can also be found in lots of other towns and cities, but the reality is that truly great cities don’t tolerate derelict buildings.

It’s a waste and a distraction and, ultimately, a factor of a lack of vision and civic mismanagement.

With a bit of imagination, the right people in place, and a drop of ambition, some of these buildings could become proud landmarks once more.

It’s simply not good to tolerate dereliction in the heart of the city centre, which should be setting down a marker of our ambition and quality.

In theory at least, these buildings should be viable for redevelopment.

So, what’s the problem?

In some cases, it’s down to the owners who are clinging on to the hope of an unrealistic pay day.

It’s no secret that development is challenging at the moment and, in certain cases, having to navigate council demands and planning departments can make it difficult to redevelop decaying buildings, with bureaucracy and red tape standing in the way.

At the same time though, how can it make commercial sense to let assets rot?

Perhaps if there was a more robust threat of intervention, things might start to move.

Increasing rates on empty buildings on a sliding scale, so owners pay more each year it sits empty, could be an option.

There is always the little used Compulsory Purchase Order process which allows the Council, in certain scenarios, to step in and force the landowner’s hand.

In the case of 42 The Calls and the empty warehouse and land on Warehouse Hill, these must be the best remaining sites in Leeds city centre for mixed use development.

In the meantime, these derelict buildings form the backdrop for Channel 4’s national news coverage.

Is this really the image of Leeds we want to broadcast to the rest of the country?