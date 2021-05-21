Addleshaw Goddard announces new leadership for Leeds office

Addleshaw Goddard has announced that partner Pervinder Kaur will succeed Simon Kamstra as the head of its Leeds office for a three year term.

Ms Kaur, who was recently recognised as Yorkshire's Private Client Lawyer of the Year, is head of the firm's private capital team and part of the firm's corporate department. She has expertise in providing trusts and succession advice to leading entrepreneurs and wealth creators and their businesses across the region, as well as advising numerous high profile charitable institutions.

She has been with Addleshaw Goddard for nearly 27 years, having joined as a trainee in 1994.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of her new role, Ms Kaur said: "I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead Addleshaw Goddard's Leeds office and am very excited about the next three years. I remain fiercely proud of the firm's reputation in the local market, and look forward to building on this to make the most of the many opportunities that the city has to offer both us and our clients."

John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard's Managing Partner, adds: "Pervinder is incredibly well connected in Yorkshire, having advised some of the region's largest entrepreneurs and charities across their business interests, making her an excellent choice to build on the great foundations laid by Simon.

"I would like to extend a big thank you to Simon for his hard work building our profile and key client relationships in the region, and for the energy he has bought to the role over the last three years."