Adept wins biggest ever contract on Barnsley’s £180m Glass Works scheme

Adept Civil and Structural Consulting Engineers has won its biggest contract to date on the second phase of a £180m retail and leisure scheme.

The company, which was awarded the contract by Henry Boot Construction, will provide civil and structural engineering services on the second phase of The Glass Works in Barnsley.

Leeds-based Adept is responsible for designing the foundations and steel frames for four key buildings.

The second phase of the retail and leisure scheme will include 26 new retail units, a 13 screen Cineworld, seven family restaurants, a Superbowl UK bowling, soft play and laser quest, a new public square and a 500-space multi-storey car park.

Next, Sports Direct and its fashion arm USC, Nando’s, Muffin Break, independent restaurant MEET, Coffee Boy and JD Sports, have all committed to the scheme, which opened in October.

The project has also provided a new home for Barnsley’s famous market, a new independent food court, Market Kitchen, and the flagship Library @ the Lightbox, a community centre.

Adept has also been involved designing the buildings with transfer structures to ensure Yorkshire Water has access to the existing main sewer, which runs under part of the proposed buildings, and has also focused on the isolating sound proof designs for the cinema. Adept’s team of civil and structural engineers started working on the project 18 months ago.

Erol Erturan, Adept’s managing director, said: “This is a hugely exciting project that has already seen the creation of the Library @ the Lightbox this summer and the relocation and rejuvenation of Barnsley Markets and opening of the Market Kitchen. We are proud to be involved in Barnsley town centre’s impressive transformational regeneration scheme which is expected to be completed in 2021.

“This scheme will see 125,000 sq ft of retail, café and restaurant space created within four buildings, framing a landscaped Public Square, along with more than 90,000 sq ft of leisure facilities. The result will be a genuine destination for shoppers in Barnsley.”