Transport for London is introducing the new buses to route 63 as it encourages more commuters to leave the car at home.

A spokesman said: "The new route 63 buses were manufactured by ADL, the country's largest bus and coach manufacturer, in Scarborough.

"ADL employs 2,000 people in skilled jobs, as well as supporting a successful apprenticeship scheme.

"Other London buses are produced around the UK in places such as Ballymena and Falkirk, demonstrating how investment in the capital's transport network helps level up the whole country."

The new buses feature USB chargers and mobile phone holders in the seats so that passengers can work or relax more easily as they travel.

The buses join an expanding number of zero-emission buses across London, currently standing at more than 650. It follows the Mayoral commitment for all new buses in the city to be zero-emission, with TfL aiming to convert the whole fleet by 2034. With sustained Government funding, this could be brought forward to 2030. Continued investment in London's bus network not only makes buses more attractive to passengers in the capital but creates 3,000 green jobs around the UK.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: "It's great to see the introduction of this cleaner, safer and 100 per cent electric bus fleet on route 63. As ridership levels on the route return close to pre-pandemic levels, these new buses will play a significant role in encouraging Londoners back onto our bus network."

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, and Chair of the Bus and Coach Industry APPG, said: "I am proud that a fleet of electric buses manufactured in Scarborough are not only supporting the bus industry nationally, but helping support both London's and the country's sustainable recovery from the pandemic. The production of these buses in my constituency is testament to the fact that investment in London's public transport directly benefits businesses and skilled green jobs across the UK"