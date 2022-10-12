Administrations across Yorkshire leap by a third as economic headwinds start to take their toll

A total of 45 companies based in Yorkshire and the North East fell into administration from July to September 2022 – up from 34 during the same period in 2021, according to Interpath Advisory in its latest analysis of notices in The Gazette.

This mirrors the UK picture which saw a total of 265 companies fall into administration from July to September 2022 – up from 176 during the same period in 2021, and up from 243 in Q3 2020. However, administrations are yet to hit the pre-pandemic levels of 401 in Q3 2019.

August – traditionally the quietest month for insolvency appointments - saw the highest monthly number of administrations across the UK since March 2020, with 105 appointments.

The rising number of insolvencies can be seen across a wide range of sectors, with building and construction, industrial manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, retail, and the food and drink industry all witnessing increased activity.

James Clark, managing director in Interpath’s Yorkshire team, said: “The summer months often herald a quieter period for corporate insolvencies, and so the fact that August witnessed the highest monthly total in more than two years is particularly telling.“We know that companies across the region have been wrestling with a myriad of issues for some time, from rampant inflation, to supply chain challenges, to labour shortages, so this is perhaps the first real evidence that a significant shift in activity is now underway.”

He added: “And let’s remember: the bulk of administrations seen in the past quarter landed well before the economic and political storm that we’ve witnessed in the past couple of weeks.“The impact of rising interest rates, currency and gilt yield movements, and the increase in energy prices from October 1 are yet to feed through, but undoubtedly will only serve to compound the extraordinary pressure that local businesses were already under.”

Mr Clark continued: “We’re now in a situation where interest rates may well be above 5% by Spring of next year, putting increased pressure on cashflows for businesses with high debt levels, and especially those with an unhedged position. Further, with suppliers trying to navigate the impact of a weaker Sterling, and consumers adjusting to rising mortgages and lower disposable income, businesses are going to be squeezed in all directions.

