Adolescence: New one-shot Netflix crime drama starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters revealed to have been filmed in Yorkshire
A new one-shot crime drama, which has the working title Adolescence and created by Sheffield’s Warp Films, used Production Park in Wakefield as its production base.
It is the first major TV commission for Production Park, which is a purpose-built studio facility.
Adolescence tells the story of a family’s trauma when a 13-year-old is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl. The four-part series is directed by Philip Barantini, with each episode filmed in an unbroken, continuous shot - a style he used in the acclaimed Boiling Point, which also starred Stephen Graham.
A Production Park stage normally used by major music acts to prepare for forthcoming tours was used as the set of the new show, which was filmed over six months.
Mark Herbert, joint CEO of Warp, said: “The series posed a major challenge for us with the one-shot element so we needed a studio space that could match our technical needs but also provide a home for the crew and actors during the whole process.
"We loved working at Production Park and it was a great space to build our sets, and the day to day working atmosphere was fantastic, I will certainly film there again. And its mad it is in an old mining community not too far from where I grew up and just up the road from Warp Films HQ in Sheffield.”
The series is to due to air next year.
