Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2024: Oliver Coppard to address Sheffield event as part of packed programme

An advanced manufacturing conference designed to help shape the future of the sector in the North will be addressed by South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard.

The event, arranged by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, will be held at Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield on November 12.

It is taking place for the second year after last year’s inaugural event proved a hit.

This year's conference will feature a diverse range of panel discussions and keynote presentations.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with insights from industry keynote speakers, informative breakout sessions, engaging panel discussions, and extensive networking opportunities.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are delighted to welcome Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, who will set the scene for the conference. Born and raised in the region, Oliver took office as Mayor in May 2022 on a platform of restoring the pride, purpose, and prosperity of South Yorkshire.”

Supported by Rathbones Incorporating Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) as the headline partner, the conference will open with a keynote address by Edward Smith, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Rathbones.

Mr Smith, alongside Jim Davison, National Membership Director of Make UK, and Steve Bagshaw, CBE, will then take part in a session called The Economic Future of the Advanced Manufacturing Sector in the North of England and Beyond, setting the stage for a forward-thinking discussion on the industry’s trajectory.

The day will also include a keynote address from Nikki Jones, Director of the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, on behalf of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (SYIoT).

She will delve into how SYIoT is driving higher-level skills and providing critical technical qualifications, which are essential for enhancing productivity in the North’s manufacturing community. Joining Nikki on the panel will be Keith Richardson, Hub Manager at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, and Jo Keen, Skills Advisor - Education, Skills and Employability, SYMCA, who will provide further insights into how apprenticeships and skill-building programs are contributing to the growth of the sector

Technology will also be in focus, with Gripple leading a session on Adopting New Technologies.

Darren Beardsmore, Managing Director at Gripple Automation, along with Matt Bacon, Operations Manager at Loadhog and Ian Nicholls, Group Technical Director at Sheffield Forgemasters will discuss how Vertical Integration can optimise manufacturing processes, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs.

In the afternoon, the focus will shift to sustainability in the manufacturing sector, with a session sponsored by E.ON.

The final session of the day will address optimising digitalisation and scaling.