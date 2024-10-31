Advanced Manufacturing Conference: Impact of AI to be amongst key topics discussed at 2024 event

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, arranged by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, will be held at Cutlers' Hall on November 12.

Hosted by BBC’s Amy Garcia, the conference will feature opening remarks from Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are delighted to welcome Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, who will set the scene for the conference. Born and raised in the region, Oliver took office as Mayor in May 2022 on a platform of restoring the pride, purpose, and prosperity of South Yorkshire.”

Deputy business editor of the Yorkshire Post, Gregg Wright, chairs the opening session with Jim Davison, Rachel Abbott and Joseph Woodhead at last year's Advanced Manufacturing Conference at Cutlers' Hall, Sheffield. Photo by Dean Atkins.

As well as digitalisation and AI, the event will also feature discussion on topics including economic growth and skills for the future.

The Advanced Manufacturing Conference will commence at 8:30 AM with registration, refreshments, and networking. The first session will open at 9:30 AM. The conference will conclude at 3:30 PM, with post-event networking and additional opportunities to connect with exhibitors, until 4.30pm

Amongst the talks at the event will be the Economic Future Panel, sponsored by Rathbones and chaired by Dame Julie Kenny. Panellists include Edward Smith, co-chief investment officer at Rathbones; Steve Bagshaw, chair of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult; and Richard Ralph, senior investment manager at Foresight Group.

Following this, the Skills for the Future Panel will address evolving workforce needs and how the sector can support future talent.

Sponsored by SYIoT and chaired by Dr. Graham Honeyman, the panel will include Nikki Jones, director at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre; Keith Richardson from the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub; Jo Keen, skills advisor at SYMCA; and Alice Lees, a degree manufacturing engineering apprentice at Rolls-Royce.

Chaired by Philip Rodrigo, master cutler, The Adopting New Technologies Panel, sponsored by Gripple, will feature Darren Bearsmore, MD and head of advanced manufacturing at Gripple; Matt Bacon, operations manager at Loadhog; and Ian Nicholls, group technical director at Sheffield Forgemasters.

In the afternoon, Jean-Michel Bellas, strategic relationship manager at E.ON, will deliver a keynote on the challenges and opportunities surrounding sustainability across the region.

