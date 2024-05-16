Calibre Scientific, which already occupies over 10,000 sq ft at the Rotherham-based park, has signed a lease for 4,400 sq ft of space at R-evolution 4, Harworth Group’s recently completed business space development.

The AMP is home to some of the world’s biggest manufacturers including Boeing, Rolls-Royce and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Calibre Scientific UK has signed a new 10-year lease for units 11A and 11B, which will be used to provide products and solutions to support the global life science industry.

R-evolution 4 is a recently completed business development that forms part of the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

R-evolution 4 comprises about 83,000 sq ft of business space. The BREEAM “Very Good” certified, EPC A rated development includes rooftop solar PV panels, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting and EV charging points.

Following practical completion in December 2023, Harworth has now leased over 50 per cent of the space, with c37,500 sq. ft of space remaining available for occupation, across three buildings.

Jonathan Haigh, chief investment officer at Harworth Group, said: “This letting demonstrates our ability to support business growth, as Calibre Scientific adds to its existing presence on the AMP by expanding into newly developed space at R-evolution 4.

"Together we are realising the vision and benefits to the region of enlarging this established vibrant cluster demonstrating the powerful role of the AMP as a centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing, science and innovation in the UK.

"We’ve experienced strong demand from occupiers for our high specification R-evolution 4 scheme, with half of the available space now let, and positive discussions ongoing with additional prospective occupiers.”