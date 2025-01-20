Aegis Energy: Wakefield firm secures £100m backing to build commercial vehicle charging hubs - with first locations revealed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield-based Aegis Energy has received financial backing for its plans from Quinbrook Investment Partners.

It will put the money towards constructing “the UK’s first clean, multi-energy recharging and refuelling facilities for commercial vehicles”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Aegis spokesperson said: “The network of hubs will meet the needs of all truck and van operators transitioning to cleaner fuels, including electric, HVO, hydrogen and bio-CNG.”

The Aegis team at a site in Immingham where they intend to open a charging hub for commercial vehicles

An initial five-station network will be completed by the end of 2027, with stations planned in Sheffield, Immingham, Warrington, Corby and Towcester.

Aegis Energy plans to create a broader network of up to 30 hubs by the end of the decade, becoming a leader in low carbon infrastructure and e-mobility.

It is intended that the hubs will also provide safe and secure truck parking and driver facilities that include clean toilets and showers and food options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Thorneycroft-Smith, co-founder at Aegis Energy, said: “Aegis Energy was founded to help decarbonise the largest contributors to the most emitting sector in the UK.

An artist's impression of how the hubs will look

"There is growing pressure from regulators and consumers for commercial vehicles to decarbonise, making it a necessity for winning new business and maintaining customer loyalty. Yet the lack of appropriate infrastructure is typically Number 1 or Number 2 on the list of barriers for fleet operators.

"Building depot infrastructure can be complex and grid connections are not easy, or cheap, to secure.

"Not only this, but long-haul operations require a top-up charge, and for van drivers, when at-home charging isn’t a practical solution, they lose time waiting to charge elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our hubs will typically have capacity to charge/fuel 40-plus HGVs and 25-plus vans simultaneously.

“The transition will take time and play out differently for each fleet, but by providing public hubs with multiple clean energy charging and refuelling options, we’re supporting operators to choose how they want to make the transition.

"Quinbrook’s funding will help us ensure that critical energy infrastructure is reliably available where our customers need it, and support millions of vehicles to make a once-in-a-multi-generational change.”

Keith Gains, Managing Director and UK Regional Lead for Quinbrook, said: “Quinbrook is uniquely placed to capitalise on emerging investment opportunities that drive impactful emissions reduction in hard-to-abate sectors like transport, and supporting innovators like Aegis that are creating new infrastructure investment models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Targets under the UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle mandate highlight the existing gaps in the infrastructure needed to provide accessible clean energy to transport fleets.

"This presents significant opportunities for Aegis Energy to build market-leading refuelling hubs and we look forward to supporting its growth and expansion throughout the country.”