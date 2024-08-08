AES Engineering Ltd expands in global market with acquisition of North American firm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group also owns AESSEAL, in Rotherham, the world’s largest homogeneous designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals.

The firm’s latest expansion in the global market follows acquisitions in the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and USA.

Chris Rea, group managing director of AES Engineering Ltd, said: “The acquisition of CMS supports our strategic decision to globalise our reliability focused businesses and further strengthens our customer reliability offering in the important North American market.”

CMS, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada focuses on the states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah & Colorado with a specialised skill set in the power generation and municipal sectors.

The firm works in reliability and vibration monitoring services, executing prevention and problem solving with machinery, foundations and structures.

AES Engineering Group has developed reliability products including Machine Sentry, the cloud-based condition monitoring system and EasyBrace, the universal bracing system designed for the reduction of structural vibration in small bore pipes.

CMS president, Kirk Cormany, said: “The selection of AES Engineering Ltd as our partner was an easy decision due to their product technology, similar dedication to customer service and reliability focus.

“This partnership allows us to immediately meet the demand from customers for an expanded product range as well as opening new opportunities in other markets.”