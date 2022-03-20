AES Engineering’s acquisition of Performance Compression and Sealing’s sealing division, for an undisclosed sum, led to the formation of a new company, AES Edmonton.
PCS Sealing, based in Edmonton, Canada, specialises in the supply of fluid sealing products & services. The PCS Compression Solutions business remains an independent company.
Rotherham-based AES Engineering also owns AESSEAL, the designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals.
Chris Rea, managing director of AES Engineering, said: “This acquisition further improves our already well-established position.”