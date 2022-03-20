AES Engineering makes Canadian acquisition

A Yorkshire engineering group has acquired a controlling stake in the sealing business of a Canadian firm.

By Lizzie Murphy
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 4:45 pm

AES Engineering’s acquisition of Performance Compression and Sealing’s sealing division, for an undisclosed sum, led to the formation of a new company, AES Edmonton.

PCS Sealing, based in Edmonton, Canada, specialises in the supply of fluid sealing products & services. The PCS Compression Solutions business remains an independent company.

Rotherham-based AES Engineering also owns AESSEAL, the designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals.

AES Engineering in Rotherham has acquired a controlling stake in the sealing business of Canadian firm PCS Sealing.

Chris Rea, managing director of AES Engineering, said: “This acquisition further improves our already well-established position.”

Global business of AES Engineering was 'net zero' in 2021, eight years earlier ...
