Aesthetic laser company Laseraid creates jobs in Leeds with new base at Thorpe Park

The expansion has already started to create jobs, the company said.

Located in Thorpe Park, Leeds, the new 1,350sq ft premises will be home to Laseraid’s technical service and education team in the North, led by experienced service engineer Alan Salter.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It features a full workshop for maintenance and repairs of Laseraid’s medical devices.

Jamel Hussain is commercial director of Laseraid.

Jamel Hussain, commercial director of Laseraid, said: “Following the launch of our business in the UK last summer, we have seen phenomenal growth with demand for our subscription service, in particular, surpassing forecasts.

“As we had expected, there was huge pent-up demand from new and expanding clinic owners for an affordable, fixed cost subscription model which would give them access to reliable laser equipment while also providing professional training and the support of a national network of service engineers.

“We now have customers in all corners of the UK and need to ensure that we are able to provide outstanding service nationwide.

““Growth in the aesthetic sector in the North of England and Scotland is significant and forecast to continue, and with new clinics opening all the time, we’re seeing increasing numbers of enquiries where it would be easier and more convenient for them to visit a showroom or training facility in Leeds rather than travelling down to our headquarters in North London.

“We believe that our new Yorkshire base will be a huge bonus for customers in the north, with our skilled team in Leeds now able to support them with training workshops, experience days and demonstrations, similar to those we host at our facilities in the south.