Aether Innovations Group Ltd and Circotex BV Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionise Textile Manufacturing with MLSE® Technology Aether Innovations Group Ltd, based in Huddersfield, has announced a strategic alliance with Dutch-based Circotex, renowned for its advancements in sustainable, waterfree textile dyeing and finishing solutions. This partnership comes on the heels of Aether’s recent acquisition of the Multiplexed Laser Surface Enhancement (MLSE®) technology from MTIX, a groundbreaking innovation poised to transform the textile manufacturing landscape.

Advancing Technology through Collaboration

The alliance between Aether Innovations Group and Circotex is set to leverage the unique capabilities of MLSE® technology to enhance textile production processes. This state-of-the-art technology harnesses the power of lasers and plasma to alter surface properties of various materials, leading to improved performance and sustainability. Together, the two companies aim to create high-quality textiles while minimizing waste and environmental impact.

Following a series of successful testing phases, the initial results from the collaboration meet the expectations. Combining Aether's MLSE® technology with Circotex’s expertise in sustainable textiles has demonstrated significant advancements in production efficiency and material performance.

MLSE Technology at Circotex in Amsterdam.

Groundbreaking Testing Outcomes

Early testing of the combined technologies has shown remarkable improvements in key areas, including PFAS Free DWR, Dry Reduction Clearing and Microfiber Mitigation. The integration of MLSE® technology has led to reducing energy and substantial water and chemical consumption . This efficient approach signifies a new standard for manufacturers focused on sustainability and quality.