Aether Innovations Group Ltd and Circotex BV Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionise Textile Manufacturing with MLSE® Technology
Advancing Technology through Collaboration
The alliance between Aether Innovations Group and Circotex is set to leverage the unique capabilities of MLSE® technology to enhance textile production processes. This state-of-the-art technology harnesses the power of lasers and plasma to alter surface properties of various materials, leading to improved performance and sustainability. Together, the two companies aim to create high-quality textiles while minimizing waste and environmental impact.
Following a series of successful testing phases, the initial results from the collaboration meet the expectations. Combining Aether's MLSE® technology with Circotex’s expertise in sustainable textiles has demonstrated significant advancements in production efficiency and material performance.
Groundbreaking Testing Outcomes
Early testing of the combined technologies has shown remarkable improvements in key areas, including PFAS Free DWR, Dry Reduction Clearing and Microfiber Mitigation. The integration of MLSE® technology has led to reducing energy and substantial water and chemical consumption . This efficient approach signifies a new standard for manufacturers focused on sustainability and quality.
“The strategic alliance with Circotex is a milestone for Aether Innovations Group,” stated Chris Lambert Chairman of Aether Innovations. “By harnessing the disruptive potential of our MLSE® technology alongside Circotex’s sustainable practices, we are setting a new benchmark for textile production that meets the demands of today’s environmentally conscious marketplace.”