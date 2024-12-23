Affordable homes development inspected by MP

MP Jade Botterill visited the Oakwood Grange development in Emley to see the new affordable homes acquired by social housing provider, WDH.

The eight affordable and energy efficient homes are part of a wider development of 40 properties built by Newett Homes. The development, located off Wentworth Drive, includes six apartments managed by WDH and two three-bedroom homes available for shared ownership.

Shared ownership is a national scheme that aims to get people on the property ladder by allowing them to buy a share of a home and pay affordable rent on the rest. This can mean a smaller deposit, smaller mortgage repayments and the flexibility to increase shares in the future.

Chief Executive of WDH, Andy Wallhead, and Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, took a tour of the development to discuss shared ownership and to see how the site is progressing.

From left to right: Joshua Greenslade, Site Manager at Newett Homes; Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive at WDH; Becky Walker, Sales Officer at WDH; Jayne McGrevy, New Build Surveyor at WDH; Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale; Dean Ellis, Production Manager at Newett Homes.

Andy Wallhead said: “It was great to see these new homes and the progress that is taking place. This development is a good example of how more high quality, affordable housing options can support communities.”

MP Jade Botterill added: “To keep our communities thriving, it is important that hard working people can get on the property ladder. Residents deserve high quality, affordable housing that they can all home.”

Scott Varley, chief operating officer at Newett Homes, said: “Our collaboration with WDH is a testament to our shared vision of delivering high-quality homes that meet the needs of the local community.

"This partnership is creating real opportunities for local families to step onto the property ladder, and we’re confident it will have a lasting, positive impact on the area. We look forward to completing Oakwood Grange and seeing residents turn these houses into homes.”