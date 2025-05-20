AfPP seeks skilled professionals to join Board of Trustees

By Susan Preston
Published 20th May 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 16:48 BST
The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP), based in Harrogate, is inviting applications for non-elected trustees to join its Board. This is a unique opportunity for individuals with specialist expertise to support the UK’s leading membership organisation for hospital theatre practitioners and help drive improvements in perioperative care.

AfPP is particularly keen to hear from professionals with experience in:

  • Commercial strategy
  • Legal practice
  • Governance and compliance
  • Risk management
  • Human resources

As a trustee, you’ll help shape AfPP’s strategic direction, champion safe surgical practices, and support perioperative professionals nationwide. Board meetings are held quarterly in Harrogate, with all travel and accommodation expenses covered.

Picture shows AfPP CEO Alex Duke.placeholder image
Picture shows AfPP CEO Alex Duke.

“For over 60 years, AfPP has championed safe, effective surgery through education, research, and collaboration,” said Alex Duke, Chief Executive Officer of AfPP.

Alex added: “We’re looking for passionate professionals to help us take the next step in our journey. Joining our Board is a meaningful way to make a difference in surgical care and help guide the future of our organisation. Whether you’re just starting out or bringing years of experience, we’d love to hear from you.”

Apply Now

Closing Date: 5pm on Friday 1st August 2025

Full details: https://www.afpp.org.uk/trustee-vacancies/

Email applications (CV + cover letter) to: [email protected]

For further information, contact Sarah Grady, Executive Assistant to the Board.

