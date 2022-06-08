Afro-Portuguese restaurant Chilli Flames opens at The Broadway shopping centre in Bradford, creating 20 jobs

Chilli Flames, located by the Charles Street entrance next door to Specsavers, is the business' 15th UK venue and second eatery style restaurant.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, Bradford, said: “We are delighted to see Chilli Flames open its doors in Bradford and offer a new and exciting dining experience at The Broadway.

"The opening of the restaurant has been highly anticipated and I have absolute faith that it will be a huge success with locals and visitors to the centre.

The new Chilli Flames restaurant at The Broadway.

“At The Broadway we’re committed to continually enhancing our offering to visitors with diverse and new retailers and brands.

"Chilli Flames adds to the wide variety of restaurants in Bradford and enriches the city centre experience even further.

"We’re particularly proud to be supporting and helping drive the night time economy in the city and will be continuing to do so with a number of new lease announcements throughout the year.”

The Broadway is home to over 80 retail stores and more than 20 eateries, plus a six-screen boutique cinema.

Fayyaz Jamal, owner of the Chilli Flames franchise, said: “We are very excited to bring Chilli Flames to The Broadway.

"Since launching the concept eight years ago, we have strived to offer a unique dine-in experience, and we’re excited to launch some brand new menu items exclusively for the people of Bradford in our second eatery style venue."