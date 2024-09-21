AgriSound, which was first formed in 2020, creates precision listening devices which identify the wing beat frequency of insects to measure how many pollinators – such as bees or hoverflies – are active in a given space.

The company has now begun the process of using AI to track wider trends, with a view to assessing where pollinator numbers are rising or falling in different parts of the country.

Though the process is still in its early stages, the company’s founder and CEO, Casey Woodward, said that he hopes the data could eventually be used to inform Government policy decisions.

AgriSound founder and CEO, Casey Woodward.

He said: “What we’re looking at doing is applying AI to our big data sets, so we can start to understand in what regions we’re seeing pollinator decline happen the fastest.

“Using AI, we can start to really mine the bigger groups of data we’re getting, and that’s immensely valuable for some of our clients, who tend to operate over much bigger and even global scales.

“One of the dreams we’ve got is that we can make this data available to regulators and policy makers to be able to say ‘you’re spending millions of taxpayers pounds every year on creating incentives to promote pollinators in these areas, but actually there’s not so much of a problem there, there’s a bigger problem over here – so let’s redirect that funding. That would mean using taxpayers money better but also getting more value for nature.”

According to a study from conservation trust Buglife which focussed on the East of England, a third of pollinator species declined from 1980 to 2013, with only a tenth increasing.

The study also found that as of 2019, 17 species had become locally extinct from the area, with a further 25 threatened and 31 of “conservation concern”. The report adds that almost 90 per cent of wild plants and 75 per cent of leading global crops depend on animal pollination.

AgriSound’s devices are most commonly used in farming, where the company’s data has helped farmers to track how effective methods of biodiversification have been.

When measures such as plating wildflowers or grasses are undertaken in a bid to increase pollinator numbers, AgriSound’s devices can be used to create data which shows how effective the process has been.

Mr Woodward said: “Generally, the more pollinators you’ve got, the healthier the ecosystem is. Those bees can pollinate the trees and bits and pieces that provide berries for the birds and other wildlife, and so lots of farmers are looking at how they can support biodiversity as part of their commitments to nature

“But there are lots of examples where they might take an action like planting some cover crops or putting some flowers in, but actually, it might not lead to an immediate uplift. So this data really helps them track that.”

Agrisound’s data has also been used to identify the safest times for farmers to use pesticides.

Mr Woodward added: “One of the things we really find fascinating is looking at the time of flight. Usually, most farmers would expect pollinators to be asleep in the early evening and that’s when they would apply pesticides to the field. What we’ve shown on a number of sites is that actually, you get loads of activity in the morning, but then bees tend to be pretty quiet during the daytime before you get this next spike from 3pm onwards to around 7pm.

“You can start to see when that peak flight activity is, and then the idea would be that we should be applying those crop protection products and pesticides in the middle of the day when there are no bees around, rather than when they are flying around.”