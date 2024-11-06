AgriSound: York company to track number of pollinators in UK forests as part of major project
AgriSound’s bioacoustic listening devices are set to be placed in four wild areas across the country to track the presence of winged insects as part of the project, including North Yorkshire’s Newton Dale.
Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound, said: “We’re proud to see our tech working hard in our precious forests across England, protecting and tracking pollinators.
“As pollinators are responsible for 70 per cent of food production around the world, it can’t be understated how crucial this action is. Everyone has a part to play to protect biodiversity.”
AgriSound has developed algorithms which can track and report on pollinator activity via its bioacoustic monitoring device, named Polly. The device enables the company to track bees’ flight by recognising wingbeat sounds and vibration, showing when they are present and their activity levels.
As well as Newton Dale, the devices will also be used in Neroche in Somerset, Wareham in Dorset and Kielder Forest in Northumberland.
Run by Forestry England, the wider project is collecting environmental DNA samples of soil, water and air from some of the 1,500 forests and woodlands in the group’s care. Data gathering over four months has already shown the presence of more than 5,000 unique species of fungi, alongside a further 1,000 species of invertebrates.