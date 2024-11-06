AgriSound: York company to track number of pollinators in UK forests as part of major project

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AgriSound’s bioacoustic listening devices are set to be placed in four wild areas across the country to track the presence of winged insects as part of the project, including North Yorkshire’s Newton Dale.

Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound, said: “We’re proud to see our tech working hard in our precious forests across England, protecting and tracking pollinators.

“As pollinators are responsible for 70 per cent of food production around the world, it can’t be understated how crucial this action is. Everyone has a part to play to protect biodiversity.”

Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

AgriSound has developed algorithms which can track and report on pollinator activity via its bioacoustic monitoring device, named Polly. The device enables the company to track bees’ flight by recognising wingbeat sounds and vibration, showing when they are present and their activity levels.

As well as Newton Dale, the devices will also be used in Neroche in Somerset, Wareham in Dorset and Kielder Forest in Northumberland.