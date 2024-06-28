Carbon Insetting is the process of integrating nature-based solutions within a company supply chain in order to reduce the amount of carbon emitted.

The scheme will be developed purely through environmental improvements to Cranswick’s internal processes, without the purchasing of carbon credits from offsetting schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AgriSound’s bioacoustics listening technology will be central to the new scheme, with the firm’s Polly listening device enabling Cranswick to statistically verify the quality of its insetting activity.

Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound. Photo by Dan Oxtoby Photography.

Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound, said: "We see Cranswick’s Carbon Insetting Scheme as having all the makings of a gamechanger for an industry under increasing pressure to meet Net Zero commitments and we are excited that our expertise in providing verified real-time data on insect health and activity will be fundamental to the success of the project.

“As well as helping significantly improving biodiversity on its farms and ultimately providing increased income for its producers, the scheme is set to be an industry leader in using nature-based solutions and ag-tech data to prioritise the environment.”

The development of the new approach comes as traditional carbon offsetting schemes are facing increasing scrutiny amidst greenwashing accusations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cranswick’s farmers will also be financially incentivised to “enhance biodiversity by default”. The firm’s producer base will receive payments for planting wildflowers and flower-rich grasses to bolster habitats’ biodiversity and boost healthier soil production.

Originally associated with providing real-time data on pollinator abundance to help increase crop yield, AgriSound has developed further bespoke AI algorithms so its Polly listening devices can monitor and provide data for an increasing variety of creatures and insects, in addition to more traditional pollinators.

AgriSound secured a grant of more than £362,000 from Innovate UK for the Cranswick project, which the firm said will enable it to develop and deliver multiple new bioacoustic AI algorithms for key indicator species including hoverflies, butterflies, and moths, as well as honeybees and bumblebees.

Cranswick will also share the blueprint for its Carbon Insetting Scheme with the wider agri-food industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad