AI: All you need to know about the artificial intelligence revolution: Kelly Dunn

It’s not coming in the future. It’s already here.

For businesses and jobseekers across Yorkshire, that means change. But change doesn’t have to be scary, if we understand what’s happening and prepare for it properly.

I’m seeing the impact already with my team at KD Recruitment. Admin-heavy roles are evolving, customer service is going digital, and employers are starting to rethink what skills they really need in their teams. AI isn’t replacing everyone, but it is shifting what we do and how we do it.

Kelly Dunn, is the Managing Director of KD Recruitment, Recruitment and Resourcing Strategists across North and East Yorkshire. (Photo supplied on behalf of Kelly Dunn)

What AI Can and Can’t Do

AI is brilliant at repetitive, rule-based tasks. It can write reports, scan CVs, sort data and schedule meetings faster than any of us. But it’s not human. It can’t lead a team, think creatively, build relationships or read the room in a tricky meeting. That’s where people come in, and always will.

So, we’re likely to see fewer purely transactional roles and more people-focused ones. The challenge now is making sure staff are supported to grow into those new kinds of jobs, and that businesses understand where tech adds value and where it can’t replace human judgement.

Skills Will Matter More Than Job Titles

One thing’s clear: we all need to keep learning. The World Economic Forum says 40% of skills will change in the next five years. That’s massive. Digital confidence, adaptability and the ability to solve problems are going to be just as important as qualifications and past experience.

For Yorkshire employers, that means investing in training and looking for potential, not just perfect CVs. For candidates, it means being curious and open to building new skills, even if you’ve been in the same role for years.

Don’t Forget the Legal Stuff

As exciting as all this is, there are serious responsibilities too. AI must be used fairly and transparently, especially in hiring and performance decisions. Under employment law, if you’re using AI to make decisions about people, they have a right to know and challenge it.

And don’t forget GDPR. If AI is processing personal data (which it usually is), businesses need to handle it properly: clear consent, proper storage, and human oversight where needed. Using AI doesn’t give you a free pass on data protection.

If you don’t get this right, you risk legal trouble and damage to your reputation. But if you do get it right, you show your team and your clients that you’re forward-thinking and ethical.

Yorkshire Has a Real Opportunity

Our region is packed with innovative SMEs, hard-working people and businesses that genuinely care about doing things the right way. If we embrace AI with our eyes open, investing in people, protecting their rights, and using tech to boost rather than replace them. We’ll come out stronger.

AI is here. It’s not something to fear, it’s something to work with. And if we get this right, it could be one of the biggest opportunities our region’s ever seen.