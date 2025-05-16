AI can be a force for good, say entrepreneurs behind The wAI

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love it or hate it, you simply cannot ignore it. Firmly embedded in the “AI can be your friend” camp are Kate Hillier and Nicole Nisbett, who have founded The wAI, a Leeds-based AI and automation consultancy which aims to help SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) move beyond time-consuming, repetitive tasks, unlocking time, talent, and strategic potential.

"It is unusual to see women at the front of a technology business, we offer a different perspective,’’ said Ms Hillier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I completely understand why people might hesitate to use AI. However, it can help us work more efficiently, make better decisions, and even unlock new solutions to global challenges.

Founded by Kate Hillier (left) and Nicole Nisbett, The wAI, empowers SMEs to move beyond time-consuming, repetitive tasks, unlocking time, talent, and strategic potential with AI-driven automation. (Photo provided by The wAI)

"Yes, we need to use it responsibly. But not using it at all risks falling behind, while the biggest players - with the worst track records - are already using it and reaping the benefits. We want to be part of shaping how it’s used for good."

Ms Hillier and Ms Nisbett have secured private investment from local angel investor James Smethurst to support the consultancy’s growth. Ms Hillier, who has a degree from Leeds University in sustainability and environmental management, recalled: "We initially connected via LinkedIn. I was working in a start-up and for a charity helping support fundraising and general operations using AI. I connected with Nicole and we bounced some ideas around. We both wanted to have sustainability as a key part of the business; we're both very passionate about keeping that at the heart of what we're doing.”

Ms Nisbett, who holds a PHD from Leeds University in Computational Social Science, added: "I liked the idea of being able to focus on sustainability, safe model use and cutting through the jargon because it can be overwhelming with everything that's going on in the AI space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes it can be hard to cut through this jargon and see what is really important specifically to small businesses.

"That's where we wanted to have the most impact because the larger businesses have the means and the capacity to go full steam ahead. The smaller companies can get left by the wayside."

The wAI aims to be at the forefront of making AI practical by helping SMEs automate workflows and streamline sales processes.

Ms Hillier added: "If you don't incorporate values and sustainability in the business at this point, it will not be sustainable in the future anyway because of the way the world is moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being values-led enables you to have a sustainable mission and a sustainable business long term. We were both really aligned on that from the beginning.

"Clients often want to streamline the back end and admin processes of the businesses because they can be laborious unnecessarily.

"For us, it's about making tech work for people - not the other way around,’’ she added: “AI has the potential to enhance people’s lives, improve job satisfaction, and free up time for more meaningful work. We help SMEs adopt AI in ways that feel empowering, not overwhelming."

“So far we’ve worked with a range of organisations, but we’re open to all SMEs that want to use AI in a smart and responsible way. It’s less about labels and more about mindset

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What excites us most is helping small and medium-sized organisations discover what’s possible with AI - supporting their growth while building long-term sustainability."

Ms Nisbett, a former researcher at the University of Leeds who explored the intersection of machine learning and social change to tackle climate change, hopes she can inspire others.

"I did a maths degree and was one of just two or three women in my cohort,’’ she said. “A lot of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is male dominated. A lot of this seems to start at school, where many girls can be put off maths-based subjects.

She added: "We all need role models; you cannot be what you cannot see. AI can also now be used in many creative industries so it’s no longer limited to traditionally STEM-based subjects.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Ms Nisbett, success is built around developing a deep understanding of the client's business.

She added: “If you don't take this approach you can get sidetracked by what the AI tool does, instead of what the client needs. The tool can be fantastic for one company at one stage in its journey, but terrible for another at a different stage.

"It's about finding out the company's values and targets. It's also about employees understanding that AI isn't there to replace their jobs but to enhance their use of time, so they can do other things and work more creatively.

"Human agency is one of our core pillars. In developing AI systems, you still need that human element to validate it; that's so important. AI is a helper to streamline things. There should always be humans making the decisions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want to create a domino effect, by showing AI can make smaller organisations more agile and competitive.

"For now, we're focused on building our client base and getting a diverse range of clients,’’ added Ms Nisbett. “Our clients are from different fields, but the common ground is that they have some process they want automating.

"We would like to develop a lot more of our resources that we can provide to clients at a competitive price.