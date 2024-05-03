AI-generated locations created at Yorkshire studio for fashion shoot in 'world first'

XPLOR at Production Park in West Yorkshire and Leeds based menswear brand MKI MIYUKI ZOKU have worked together on the project.

The fashion house has launched its latest collection this week, using a series of stunning virtual environments portraying a sun drenched marble quarry - all created in Yorkshire.

The shoot took place in XPLOR's VP studio at Production Park, with the team creating an imaginary backdrop using generative AI, displayed on a huge LED screen made with over 250 LED panels.

The pioneering shoot took place at Production Park

Head of XPLOR Phil Adlam said the shoot combined old and new to good effect.

"We have blended the high production values of a traditional photo shoot - top quality products, models and creatives - with incredible virtual locations.

"When we put creative AI tools and VP into the hands of artists, we find something really special happens.

"We have some of the best technicians in the world, who loved working with MKI to meet their brief.”

MKI Founder and Creative Director Vik Tailor said it was an exciting initiative that matches the company’s values.

“At MKI, innovation is at the heart of everything we do.

"Just as we search for new ways to craft our products and fabrics, we are bringing our passion for creativity to the SS24 campaign.

"Using XPLOR’s expertise in virtual production and AI technology allowed us to expand our creative output and showcase the collection in the very best way.”

MKI MIYUKI ZOKU is a contemporary menswear brand founded in the UK in 2010 and currently sold in major retailers including END, Selfridges, Flannels, Harvey Nichols and its Leeds Corn Exchange flagship store.

XPLOR is Europe’s only research and development hub dedicated to innovation within the events and creative sectors.