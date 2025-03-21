AI is upending the world of work - our education system needs urgent changes: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wrote these words back in 2019 and now they have acquired new urgency as we witness the breathtaking acceleration of artificial intelligence in 2025. What seemed provocative then has become self-evident now: AI is radically transforming the relationship between humans and work.

In 2022, ChatGPT, an AI language model, successfully passed the United States Medical Licensing Exam – the gold-standard test required to practice medicine in the US. By 2023, AI systems sailed through the bar exam in the 90 th percentile and passed the Wharton MBA.

Today, these systems draft legal briefs, compose symphonies, write sophisticated computer code, diagnose complicated diseases, and engage in subtle conversations increasingly impossible to distinguish from human discourse.

Today, the speed and scale of AI’s advancement have surpassed even the most ambitious forecasts, fundamentally transforming tasks once thought uniquely human and confirming the urgency of my initial prediction.

The job implications extend far beyond previous technological revolutions. McKinsey’s 2019 prediction that 800 million jobs were vulnerable to automation now appears conservative.

Current AI systems don’t merely automate routine tasks; they increasingly demonstrate capabilities in tasks requiring judgement, creativity, and forms of reasoning previously assumed to be exclusively human.

This transformation represents not a cause for alarm but an imperative for change.

Technology has historically transformed rather than eliminated human work. The critical question becomes whether we will prepare coming generations for this new reality.

Our education system needs to change now. The traditional model which rewards memorisation of facts, mastery of static processes, and standardised assessment equips students for a world that no longer exists. When an AI assistant can instantly synthesise the entirety of human knowledge on just about any subject, what educational value remains in memorising facts?

The answer is to build uniquely human abilities that transcend mere algorithms. Our educational institutions must prioritise critical thinking and contextual judgement – where students learn to question assumptions, evaluate competing claims, and navigate moral dilemmas that confound even the most advanced AI systems. We must cultivate creative problem-solving through innovative thinking and collaboration that generate true innovation, not merely variations on established patterns.

Equally vital is developing emotional intelligence and teamwork skills – the quintessentially human abilities to inspire others, form meaningful friendships, and handle difficult relationships.

Our curricula must centre on values-based decision-making, recognising that machines can determine what is but never what ought to be. This cultivates the moral compass necessary for principled leadership in an automated world.

Perhaps most vital is developing adaptability and continuous learning – the ability to quickly master new skills in response to shifting landscapes, ensuring resilience in an era of perpetual transformation.

The ancient Greeks envisioned a society where citizens were freed for intellectual and philosophical pursuits through the use of slaves – a system we rightly condemn. Today we have an extraordinary opportunity to achieve intellectual liberation akin to this by using this new technology. AI can assume the burden of routine mental labour, freeing human creativity and ingenuity for higher pursuits.

This future depends entirely on how we educate the next generation. Will we persist in training students for professions that will almost certainly vanish? Or will we equip them with the uniquely human capabilities to thrive alongside increasingly capable machines?

The choice is ours, and it demands immediate action. Our educational institutions must evolve from knowledge dispensaries to nurturers of human potential. Our curricula must shift from content mastery to capability development. Our assessment methods must value creativity and critical thinking over memorisation and following set procedures.

In 2019, I suggested that we needed to prepare for this inevitable technological disruption. In 2025, I am stating unequivocally that we are already behind. The AI revolution isn’t coming – it is here. And our educational response will determine whether it leads to widespread displacement or unprecedented human flourishing.

The future belongs not to those who can perform tasks that machines will inevitably master, but to those who cultivate the quintessentially human abilities that machines cannot replicate.

Education must reflect this reality – not eventually, but immediately.