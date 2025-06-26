Ainscough named one of the Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Work’ for second year running

Ainscough Crane Hire has once again been recognised by the Sunday Times as one of UK’s top 115 best large employers, as part of the publication’s annual ‘Best Places to Work’ national workplace survey.

It marks the second consecutive year that the UK’s largest crane hire firm has earned a spot on the prestigious list, reflecting its continued focus on employee engagement and workplace culture.

The survey, conducted by independent data firm WorkL, evaluated organisations against a six-pillar framework covering key areas of employee satisfaction, including reward and recognition, health and wellbeing, and confidence in management. Ainscough achieved a strong overall score of 77%, representing an increase from last year’s result.

Darren Thompson, HR Director at Ainscough Crane Hire, said: “Securing a place on The Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Work’ list for a second year is testament to the commitment we’ve made to creating a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment. It demonstrates that our efforts aren’t a one-off, but part of a lasting culture where employee wellbeing is genuinely prioritised.”

