They had initially stated that they would be delivering 800 aircrafts but have since reduced the target to 770.

This is due to the persistent supply chain issues that the company has been facing since the 2020 pandemic, when air travel was halted worldwide.

Subsequently, post-Covid demand for air travel has soared, and the sector has faced issues in acquiring engines, aerostructures and cabin equipment.

However, the company still projects annual growth of five per cent for the year of 2024, with hopes that this will grow as tensions ease.

British tech retailer, Currys, has reported a 10 per cent increase in its full year profits and holds a positive outlook for the year ahead.

Last year they struggled in the Nordic region, which accounts for 40 per cent of revenue for the business, due to intense competition and a deterioration in its trading levels.

This, alongside persistent inflation and high interest rates, resulted in the dividend being pulled.

Earlier this year, Currys found itself in the middle of a bidding war, with Waterstones and JD.com both considering takeover bids for the retailer.

The bidding then came to a close at the end of March, with no offers secured.

However, the company has since reported a rise in its gross annual profits to £28m, up from the previous year’s loss of £462m.

The company is now targeting higher recurring revenue streams, through its care and repair, credit provision, mobile plans and protection plans.

The improvements have led to calls for the dividend to return, which the company claims they will fulfil, should conditions continue.

Yorkshire-headquartered supermarket Morrisons has seen a positive response to its loyalty programme and strategy of developing its price competitiveness, according to its latest trading update.

This involves a personalised loyalty card, offering customers the chance to select rewards for their top ten favourite brands and convert points into vouchers at Morrisons.

Since implementation, they have seen a 4.1 per cent rise in quarterly sales.

This strategy follows the new appointment of CEO Rami Baitiéh, who joined Morrisons in November last year, with the hopes of improving the sales performance of the supermarket.

Furthermore, Baitieh aims to have a total of 2,000 convenience stores by 2025, a near 400 increase on their current number.

However, industry data shows that Morrisons is facing competitive headwinds, as it is losing its market share to industry leaders Tesco and Sainsburys.

Though, Morrisons has differentiated from their rivals by having their own production operations and making half of the fresh food it sells.