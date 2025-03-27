AIREA: Yorkshire floor specialist hails ‘year of progress’ despite global challenges

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company posted sales growth of six per cent in the second half, recovering from a 5.6 per cent shortfall in the first half of the year. It also saw full year revenue increase by 0.6 per cent to £21.2m.

The Ossett-based specialist floor manufacturer posted operating profit of £0.7m, down from £1.8m the year prior. In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said its lower profits were due to “certain non-recurring costs” associated with a new manufacturing facility and ongoing investment into its people.

Médéric Payne, chief executive officer of AIREA plc, said: "AIREA had another year of progress in 2024 as the strategic investment in the manufacturing facility began to take shape, with production expected to come online in the third quarter 2025.

Médéric Payne, chief executive officer of AIREA, with Conleth Campbell, chief financial officer. Photo by Mark Bickerdike.

“This investment will enable the group to increase production, capitalise on efficiencies, and improve quality and enhance margins, whilst bringing new, more innovative and sustainable products to the market.

"Following an unforeseen slowdown in the second quarter of the year due to the global economic and geopolitical challenges, the second half recovered strongly and delivered 6.0 per cent growth year on year. Full year sales were 0.6 per cent ahead of prior year, with the UK and ROI outperforming the overall market in sales volume according to recent market research.”

The firm said its 2024 financial year had started well with strong demand for its carbon neutral and low carbon product ranges, before it was impacted by “ongoing economic and geopolitical turbulence” in the second quarter, leading to a slow-down in international sales.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the firm decreased from £2.6m in 2023 to £1.1m.

AIREA announced that its Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan of £0.9m had been fully settled in December 2024.

Post period end, the company also announced the opening of a new Dubai sales showroom in January 2025.

Mr Payne added: "Our primary focus is the Group's future long-term profitable growth and during the year we continued to invest in the business with this objective in mind. Reported operating profit was impacted by non-recurring costs as well as the programme of investment, however we are satisfied with the underlying performance of the business during 2024.