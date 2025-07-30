Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ossett-based firm said it had delivered a “strong performance” in the six months to 30 June, with sales up almost six per cent.

A statement from the firm issued to the London Stock Exchange said: “The encouraging start to the year continued into the second quarter with group sales for the period 5.8 per cent ahead of the prior year at £9.81m.

“The UK and ROI delivered a strong performance, with sales at the end of the period 7.3 per cent ahead of the prior year.

Médéric Payne, chief executive officer of Airea and Conleth Campbell, chief financial officer. Photo by Mark Bickerdike

“Following a slower start to the year, sales in the group's international markets recovered well in the second quarter, ending the period 0.3 per cent above the prior year.

“The group continues to make good progress on its longer-term strategy.”

The group said that as previously planned, its major investment into its manufacturing facility is scheduled for completion by the end of the third quarter.

Airea announced in March last year that it planned to invest £5m in its manufacturing facility in Yorkshire.

Médéric Payne, the chief executive officer of Airea, said at the time that the upgrade to the group’s facilities in West Yorkshire would substantially increase capacity at the site, and include the automation of some processes using Artificial Intelligence imagery and inspection technology.

In its latest update, Airea said that its third quarter had “started strongly”, citing “solid trading and a healthy order book” in July.

It added: “The board expects this momentum to continue through the remainder of the year, supported by the major investment and wider transformation, which will enhance operational capabilities and drive future profitable growth.”.