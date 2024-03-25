Airlander 10: Doncaster council announces site for production of new low emissions aircraft

The council has announced that the production facility will be located at Carcroft Common, with Hybrid Air Vehicles – the company behind the plan to build Airlander 10 – set to acquire the 50-hectare site to create its new centre for production, testing and certification operations.

Hybrid Air Vehicles said the plans will create over £1bn in export and more than 1,200 green jobs.

Airlander 10 is a new type of ultra-low emissions aircraft capable of carrying 100 passengers, or ten tonnes of payload. The reserved orderbook for Airlander 10 stands in excess of £1bn, with the first aircraft set to enter service from 2028 with the likes of Air Nostrum Group.

Hybrid Air Vehicles plans to develop new flagship facilities capable of producing up to 24 aircraft per year at the site.

Ed Miliband MP for Doncaster North, Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero said: “This is absolutely fantastic news for Carcroft and for Doncaster.

"This new production site will create over 1,200 much needed highly skilled jobs to the area as well as bring green air travel a step closer.

“Doncaster Chamber, City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have, over many years, worked hard to create an environment where advanced manufacturing businesses can thrive and this development is a very exciting opportunity for the region.”

Hybrid Air Vehicles will now begin activities leading towards a planning application, working with the local community and other stakeholders as part of the planning and preparation process.

Subject to planning approval, Hybrid Air Vehicles will develop new flagship facilities capable of producing up to 24 aircraft per year at the site. The site will house “cutting-edge” aerospace production equipment, such as new assembly lines for Airlander’s composite-based airframe, propulsion systems, and electrical and avionics systems.

Hybrid Air Vehicles said it will also work closely with important regional partners like the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, and the Doncaster UTC.

The latest announcement builds on a previous agreement with the Mayor of Doncaster and the Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, in March 2023. The agreement included a commitment to collaborate on skills and supply chain development, and was underpinned by a £7m investment by the region.

In February 2024, the City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority also published plans for South Yorkshire Airport City, re-opening Doncaster Sheffield Airport as well as a focus on “new green advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial innovation”.

Tom Grundy, CEO of Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd said: “Airlander 10 will transform what’s possible for sustainable air travel, and Carcroft Common will deliver the flagship production centre we need to do that, creating over 1,200 jobs and a £1bn per annum export. Our vision to rethink clean flight has been met with robust support at every step of the way by City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire region.