Airlander 10: Oliver Coppard gives plan to build giant airships in Doncaster boost with £7m loan

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) - a UK-based leader in sustainable aircraft technology - has begun survey and preparatory work for the Airlander 10 production site in Doncaster.

It work in partnership with the City of Doncaster Council to prepare for the release of the first instalment of a £7m loan from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is intended that a site in Carcroft Common will become the home to the production of Airlander 10s, which are helium-filled airships capable of carrying up to 100 passengers.

New airships could be built in Doncaster under ambitious plans

The new Doncaster site will make up to 24 Airlander 10s per year and it is hoped the work will open up more than 1,200 new, highly-skilled green jobs in the local supply chain.

Nick Allman, COO of Hybrid Air Vehicles, said: “We welcome the release of the first instalment of the £7m loan from SYMCA.

"Alongside the investment that we are bringing to this programme, it allows our team to progress the planning permission submission for the Airlander 10 production site at Carcroft Common, advancing several steps on our production site such as completing surveys and ground investigations, as well as engaging key design and planning suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a major step in creating a pioneering facility to assemble fleets of Airlander 10 aircraft, as well as establishing a hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable aviation in Doncaster, bringing with it new opportunities, jobs and apprenticeships in South Yorkshire.”

The company has now opened an office at Cavendish Court in Doncaster to establish a presence in the city and provide a base for HAV employees while work gets underway at the Carcroft Common site.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I’m delighted to see Hybrid Air Vehicles moving forward with these plans, which were made possible as part of a £7m loan from SYMCA. I’m excited about the plans because their huge ambition matches my own; for South Yorkshire to be a world leader in sustainable aviation.

“We are creating a world leading centre for sustainable aviation here in South Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad