It managed to decrease its pre-tax loss in the first half from £645 million in the first half of last year to £557 million this time around.

Commenting on the results, Johan Lundgren, easyJet Chief Executive said: "easyJet has reduced its losses year on year, at the better end of guidance. The pent-up demand and removal of travel restrictions provided for a strong and sustained recovery in trading which has been further boosted as result of our actions.

Airline easyJet said that it hopes to carry nearly as many passengers in the last few months of this year as it did in 2019, marking a comeback from the lows of the pandemic.

"These include the radical reallocation of aircraft which has seen more than 1.5m seats moved to the best performing markets and the step-change in our ancillary products delivering increased revenue - both of which have contributed to our total yield increasing by 9% compared to the same period in FY19. All of this is not only delivering now but with more to come in the future as even more passengers take to the skies.

"We have transformed the airline during the pandemic which has enabled us to emerge with renewed strength, underpinned by a product, network and service that customers really value.

"Since Easter we have been flying up to a quarter of a million customers and 1600 flights every day and in the second half leisure and domestic capacity will be above 2019 levels. It has been well documented that the industry is experiencing some operational issues so, as you would expect, we have been absolutely focused on taking action to ensure we have strengthened our operational resilience for this summer so we can deliver a great, reliable operation to our customers.

"We expect to operate 90% of FY19 capacity in Q3 and we have capacity on sale of around 97% of FY19 flying in Q4 with easyJet holidays now on track to carry over 1.1 million customers this financial year.