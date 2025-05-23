AJ Bell shares soar following sharp rise in customer numbers

Shares in AJ Bell soared as it revealed a jump in customer numbers and hit a new record amount of assets under administration.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 23rd May 2025, 14:41 BST

The investing firm said it added 51,000 customers in the six months to March, a 9% increase to 593,000.

Meanwhile, assets under administration rose to £90.4 billion, a 5% increase, mostly driven by £3.3 billion in net inflows.

AJ Bell said it had seen similarly strong momentum into April, despite significant volatility in global financial markets amid Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Shares in AJ Bell soared as it revealed a jump in customer numbers and hit a new record amount of assets under administration.(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)
Shares in AJ Bell soared as it revealed a jump in customer numbers and hit a new record amount of assets under administration.(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The company said it has seen “increased trading activity” as customers responded to fast swings on both the stock and bond markets.

“We have repeatedly broken our own records for new customer applications during the recent tax year end,” said chief executive Michael Summersgill.

“This performance has been driven by our low-cost, easy-to-use propositions, excellent customer service and improved brand awareness, demonstrating the benefits of our continued investment in these areas.”

The company said revenues for the six-month period were £153.2 million, up 17% compared with the same point last year.

AJ Bell shares jumped as high as 10% on the announcement after profit and revenue beat analyst expectations.

The company said it would invest more money into growing the business over the second half of the year, which means its costs will also be higher. But it said the higher overheads will be “more than offset” by the increase in revenue.

Related topics:Donald Trump

