AJ Bell shares soar following sharp rise in customer numbers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investing firm said it added 51,000 customers in the six months to March, a 9% increase to 593,000.

Meanwhile, assets under administration rose to £90.4 billion, a 5% increase, mostly driven by £3.3 billion in net inflows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AJ Bell said it had seen similarly strong momentum into April, despite significant volatility in global financial markets amid Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Shares in AJ Bell soared as it revealed a jump in customer numbers and hit a new record amount of assets under administration.(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The company said it has seen “increased trading activity” as customers responded to fast swings on both the stock and bond markets.

“We have repeatedly broken our own records for new customer applications during the recent tax year end,” said chief executive Michael Summersgill.

“This performance has been driven by our low-cost, easy-to-use propositions, excellent customer service and improved brand awareness, demonstrating the benefits of our continued investment in these areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said revenues for the six-month period were £153.2 million, up 17% compared with the same point last year.

AJ Bell shares jumped as high as 10% on the announcement after profit and revenue beat analyst expectations.