Alcedo Care Group expands into Yorkshire

Alcedo Care Group has expanded into Yorkshire with the opening of a new branch in Leeds, it’s first in the region.

Already well established in the Northwest of England and North Wales, Alcedo Care is going to replicate what it has achieved across Yorkshire, introducing its successful business model and responding to increased demand for care at home.

Recruitment has already started with Alcedo Care looking to employ over 1000 carers, support workers, complex care nurses and mental health nurses over the next three to five years.

The company will focus on the provision of complex care, delivering nurse-led clinical care packages in the home for children and adults with complex and challenging medical needs. Mental health care is an area of expertise for Alcedo Care, and this will be a clear focus too.

Alcedo Care is already working with local authorities and health-related organisations across Yorkshire and is fully committed to a successful launch across the region.

Andy Boardman, Managing Director at Alcedo Care Group, says: “Over the course of the last seven years we have built a strong reputation in the Northwest of England and North Wales employing over 1200 care professionals and delivering in excess of 1.2m care hours per year, of which around 70% are nurse-led complex clinical and mental health care.

“With Yorkshire being one of the UK’s largest counties, and close to some of our current branches, it was the natural next step for the company, and we are excited to have expanded into the region.”

Alcedo Care will continue to build its client database in Yorkshire, introducing its home care packages to new clients, and start to expand in the region with the opening of new branches in additional locations over the coming years.

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups, multi award winning Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.